Man who ran between cars on dual carriageway fined after failing to make charity donation

Cormac Goodman, of the Paddocks, Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7, admitted being drunk and a danger to traffic

A young man who was nearly struck by vehicles on a Dublin dual carriageway has been fined for drunken behaviour after he failed to make a donation to charity.

Cormac Goodman (25) was running in and out between vehicles, and he jumped over the central reservation a number of times on the Navan Road.

Judge David McHugh fined Goodman €200, after he failed to pay a charity donation to Blanchardstown Hospice.

The defendant, of the Paddocks, Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7, had admitted public drunkenness and being drunk and a danger to traffic on October 29, 2021.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan previously told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí received reports around 1.20am about a man who was running in and out between vehicles, opposite Brady’s garage on the Navan Road.

Sgt Callaghan said Goodman jumped over the central reservation a number of times. He was nearly struck by vehicles and drivers had to take evasive action to avoid him.

Gardaí approached the defendant, who ran off towards the Travelodge.

Sgt Callaghan said Goodman was highly intoxicated and was arrested for his own safety.

The court heard he had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said he had been unable to contact the accused and he had not come to court with the donation, which would have left him without a conviction.

The judge said that the default was a conviction and fine.