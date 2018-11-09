Man who ran after aeroplane back in court

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has been granted more time to decide if extra charges should be brought against a man who was stopped running after a plane at Dublin Airport.

Ryanair staff and airport police stopped the man at the apron as he allegedly chased and tried to flag down a plane to Amsterdam after missing his flight at about 7am on September 27 last.

The passenger got through the boarding gate and a door leading to the tarmac, close to the Ryanair plane.

He was restrained and held until gardaí arrived.

Patrick Kehoe (23), from Oulart, Co Wexford, was charged with criminal damage to a magnetic door lock at Gate 106 at Dublin Airport.

Earlier, Garda David Cahill had said the accused made no reply to the charge; it was possible that there would be "further charges"; and directions from the DPP needed to be obtained. Judge Dermot Simms ordered him to appear again in four weeks.

Mr Kehoe did not address the court and has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Irish Independent