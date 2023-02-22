| 6.2°C Dublin

Man who put his hand up a woman’s dress on the dance floor spared jail or a criminal record

Rodolpho Aguilar Expand

Rodolpho Aguilar

Andrew Phelan

A man who put his hand up a woman’s dress and groped her on the dance floor has been spared jail or a criminal record.

Rodolpho Aguilar (29) was unknown to the woman when he sexually assaulted her from behind as she danced in a busy Dublin club.

