| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Man who posted intimate images of teenage girlfriend to 1,100 social media followers after break-up is jailed

CCJ Dublin Expand

Close

CCJ Dublin

CCJ Dublin

CCJ Dublin

Isabel Hayes

A young man who posted a collage of intimate images of his teenage girlfriend on social media to his 1,100 followers after they broke up has been jailed for six months.

The 20-year-old Dublin man, who can't be named to protect the identity of his victim, committed the offence in 2021 just months after it became a criminal offence to post intimate images of someone online without their consent, defence counsel told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today.

Most Watched

Privacy