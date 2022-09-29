| 9.7°C Dublin

Man who murdered Melanie McCarthy-McNamara gets extra month for phone in jail

Melanie McCarthy-McNamara was 16 when she was shot dead Expand

Eimear Cotter

A CONVICTED killer was caught with a mobile phone in his cell after officers conducted a general search of the jail, a court heard.

Daniel McDonnell (27) was sentenced to one month in prison when he appeared in custody before Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court.

The defendant, with a previous address at Brookview Lawn in Tallaght, admitted to possession of a mobile phone at Wheatfield Prison, Cloverhill Road in Clondalkin, on July 20, 2022.

The court heard the defendant had a number of previous convictions.

His defence said McDonnell was serving a life sentence. He had co-operated with authorities, the court heard.

McDonnell received a mandatory life sentence in 2014 after he was found guilty by a jury of killing teenager Melanie McCarthy-McNamara.

The 16-year-old was shot in the head as she sat in a car with her boyfriend and a friend at Brookview Way in Tallaght on February 8, 2012.

McDonnell had denied murdering Melanie, but he wrote two letters while in custody that were used as evidence.

One included the line “two in the head, the b**** is dead’’.

