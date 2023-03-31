| 9.5°C Dublin

Man who locked teen in bathroom before sexually assaulting her at party is jailed

Paul Higgins

A Co. Armagh man who locked a teenager in a bathroom where he sexually assaulted her was handed an 18 month sentence today.

Newry Crown Court heard that while a jury convicted Miceal Carragher of sexual assault and false imprisonment, the 21-year-old still maintains his innocence.

