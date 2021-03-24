Man who killed homeless man by throwing him down a rubbish chute has murder conviction quashed

A MAN who killed a vulnerable homeless man by throwing him down a rubbish chute has had his murder conviction quashed for the second time by the Court of Appeal.

The three-judge court substituted David O’Loughlin’s murder verdict with one of manslaughter, having found there was no evidence he intended to kill or cause serious injury to Liam Manley.

O’Loughlin (33), of Garden City Apartments, North Main Street, Cork, was convicted following a retrial at the Central Criminal Court in January2019 of murdering Mr Manley on May 12, 2013.

His first conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal after it heard the jury had visited the scene of the murder and had possibly carried out their own experiment by throwing a stone down the chute.

O’Loughlin’s counsel, Michael O’Higgins, had argued before the Court of Appeal that the correct decision in O’Loughlin’s retrial would have been a conviction for manslaughter.

Following yesterday’s judgment, Mr O’Higgins said his client wished to apologise for what he did to Mr Manley and to thank the court for the careful consideration it had given to his case.

O’Loughlin will appear before the Central Criminal Court on Friday, when a date will be set for a sentencing hearing.

Having been convicted of murder, he was sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment, but a judge of the Central Criminal Court will be able to impose whatever sentence they deem appropriate.

The trial heard Mr Manley was a vulnerable man, addicted to alcohol, who had been living at a Simon Community shelter in Cork.

O’Loughlin invited him to his apartment, but they had an argument and O’Loughlin pushed Mr Manley into the chute and went back to his apartment.

His lawyers said at his trial that O’Loughlin believed Mr Manley would pass through the chute unharmed and have a “soft landing” at the other end.

Rubbish bags had become caught in the chute, however, causing him to become stuck.

In her judgment, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy said that for a person to be convicted of murder, the prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable they doubt that the accused person intended to kill or to cause serious injury.

She described this as a “finely balanced case”, but pointed out that the onus of proving what O’Loughlin intended when he pushed Mr Manley down the chute remains with the prosecution.

Unavoidable Ms Justice Kennedy said the court had considered whether death or serious injury were unavoidable consequences of O’Loughlin’s actions.

“There is no evidence to prove the intent,” she said.

Ms Justice Kennedy, sitting with Mr Justice John Edwards and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy, allowed the appeal and quashed the murder conviction, substituting it for a manslaughter verdict.

O’Loughlin also wrote a letter to the court, stating: “I wish to sincerely apologise for the death I caused to Liam Manley.

“No human being should have to go through what Liam went through.”

He said the killing haunts him and he has come to learn that Mr Manley was a “kind and caring man”.

