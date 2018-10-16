A man who hit his wife twice across the head after dragging her upstairs and removing her jeans by force has walked free from court after being given a fully suspended sentence.

Man who hit wife and dragged her upstairs in row over sex walks free

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm to the woman, at their home, on July 3, 2017.

In sentencing him to two years fully suspended, Judge Patricia Ryan said the incident took place shortly after a marriage break-up when "feelings were running high".

Garda Tracey McDowell told the court that the couple's marriage had ended some months prior to the attack but they continued to reside together.

The woman had obtained a protection order against him in the weeks leading up to the assault, the court heard.

Gda McDowell told Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, that on the day of the assault the man offered to pay the woman for sex and was upset when she declined. He then grabbed her from behind in the garden, pulled her into the house and dragged her upstairs. He hit her twice across the head before removing her jeans by force.

Cathleen Noctor SC, defending, said her client was remorseful and wanted her to apologise to the victim on his behalf.

