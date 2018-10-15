Man who helped gang murder Michael Barr jailed

A man who helped a criminal organisation murder a Dublin bar manager has been sentenced to three years and nine months by the Special Criminal Court in what is believed to be one of the first convictions of its kind.

Michael Barr (35), the manager of the Sunset House in Dublin’s north inner city, was shot seven times by a masked gunman at the pub over two years ago.

Martin Aylmer (31), of Casino Park, Marino, Dublin 3 pleaded guilty in July to participating in or contributing to activity intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence, namely the murder of Mr Barr at the Sunset House, Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1 on April 25th 2016.

This is believed to be the first time a person has been prosecuted for this offence under the organised crime legislation brought in in 2006.

The court heard that gardai recovered a mobile phone beside the partially burned out getaway car following the murder and CCTV footage later showed Aylmer buying the phone in Dublin’s Ilac Shopping Centre two days before Mr Barr was shot dead.

The offences occurred between April 23rd and April 25th, 2016.

Passing sentence, Mr Justice Tony Hunt presiding at the three-judge court, said that it appeared the actionable assistance rendered by Aylmer was not at the higher end of the scale.

The judge said that while the provision of any assistance to a criminal organisation is a grave matter, Aylmer did not approach this in a covert or disguised manner. “His unsophisticated approach left him open to identification and demonstrated an absence of calculation or guile,” he added.

He said it could not be established that Aylmer knew he was making a contribution to the crime of murder and there was no evidence on his part of moving firearms. However, the judge said it must have been apparent to him that he was assisting in some serious criminal activity.

The judge said the maximum sentence was 15 years in prison but the headline sentence in this case was five years imprisonment.

The judge said the most significant mitigating factor in Aylmer’s sentence was his early guilty plea and for this he was entitled to "a straight discount of 25pc" which reduced the five year sentence to three years and nine months.

Another factor in mitigation, the judge said was the fact he was a relatively young man without a serious criminal record and future rehabilitation remained a live issue in this case. Aylmer has two previous convictions for minor public order issues which Mr Justice Hunt said were not relevant.

Sentencing the defendant today, Mr Justice Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Sinead Ni Chulachain and Judge Cormac Dunne, sentenced Aylmer to three years and nine months imprisonment with one year suspended. “It is appropriate he should serve the last portion of his sentence in the community,” he said.

The judge said that the result of this sentence was that anyone who assists a criminal organisation of this kind even with the benefit of a guilty plea can expect a sentence. “He is fortunate in the mitigation he had available to him and his guilty plea, otherwise he would be getting the full five years,” added Mr Justice Hunt.

The judge also said that there was no evidence that Aylmer knew the murder was going to be committed so this also placed it at the lower end of the scale.

The judge said the court had already expressed their condolences to the deceased’s family at the conclusion of a previous trial. Eamonn Cumberton (30), of Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7, was jailed for life by the Special Criminal Court in January of this year after being found guilty of the murder of Mr Barr.

Speaking outside the Criminal Courts of Justice today, Chief Superintendent Sean Ward said he was "precluded to some extent" from commenting as there is still a live investigation into the murder of Mr Barr and gardai "still have two individuals to speak to".

"This is a significant case in conviction for the community in Dublin's north-east inner city which has suffered considerably over the last number of years as a result of this criminal activity. It also demonstrates that individuals who participate in activities that facilitate the commission of a serious crime by a criminal organisation will be fully investigated and every effort will be made by An Garda Siochana to get the evidence we require to bring before the courts as happened in today's case," he said.

"There is no doubt that individuals that engage in serious crime do look for individuals to support them logistically and that would include accessing mobile phones as was today's case and it is therefore important that people considering engaging in that activity should think twice as we will pursue those individuals and bring them before the courts," he said.

Chief Supt Ward added that he thought this was the second time this offence has been brought before the courts and he hoped this message would "get out" to people who are thinking of engaging in this activity.

