A shop raider who armed himself with with a piece of wood was later identified by gardaí by the pink gloves he was wearing during the attempted robbery.

Man who held up shop armed with piece of wood was later identified by gardaí by his pink gloves, court hears

Scott Grant (31) held the piece of timber while threatening staff in a Costcutters shop on Hampton st. in Balbriggan, north Dublin and demanded money. He ran away when the shop manager Eugene Brown confronted him with a wooden sweeping brush during the raid on December 11, 2016.

Later that month Grant was spotted damaging a parking meter to get coins from it to feed his drug habit. A witness told gardaí he was wearing black clothes and pink gloves and a garda later arrested a man fitting that description.

Grant had a hammer down his pants when arrested by gardaí. He was released and was still out on bail on September 26 2017 when he held up another shop armed with a branch of a tree.

During this robbery of his local shop in Balbriggan the shopkeeper knew Grant and refused to hand over any money. Grant then made off after grabbing €100 worth of scratch cards.

He was identified a short time later when he went into a nearby newsagent to cash in the winning scratch cards. He was arrested and told gardai he carried out the raid to get money to clear a drug debt.

Grant of Pinewood Green Ct., Balbriggan, Fingal, Dublin pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in December 2016, robbery in September 2017. Grant also admitted an attempted robbery on Clonard st., Balbriggan on April 17, 2018.

Garda Harry Thompson told Sinéad McMullan BL, prosecuting, that during the last offence Grant tried to pull the handbag from a woman walking home after dark. The victim held on to the bag but fell to the ground during the struggle and was very shaken up by the attack.

The court heard that Grant was out on bail for the first two offences when he carried out the mugging. His previous convictions include one for attempted robbery.

Pieter Le Vert BL, defending, said his client received a two year sentence for this and got clean of heroin while in custody. After his release Grant relapsed, counsel said.

Mr Le Vert said Grant was making efforts to deal with his addiction. He has worked all his life as a labourer and is looking for work.

Judge Patricia Ryan adjourned the case to April 10 next and ordered a Probation Services report.

Online Editors