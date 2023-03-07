| 4.3°C Dublin

Man who groped shop worker in toilets spared jail for sexual assault

Ianos Carolea

Close

Ianos Carolea

Ianos Carolea

Ianos Carolea

Andrew Phelan

A man who groped a department store worker and tried to open the victim's zipper in an attack in the shop’s toilets has been spared jail for sexual assault.

Ianos Carolea (36) came out of the bathroom stalls masturbating before assaulting the employee who was washing his hands at the sink.

