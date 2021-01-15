Man who ‘frogmarched’ teenager to Garda station charged with assault

A MAN who grabbed and “frogmarched” a teenager to a Garda station over kicks to his elderly father’s front door ended up being charged with assaulting the youth.

Colin Miley (38) was visiting his father where he lived – at supported accommodation for the elderly – when the door was kicked and he ran out to confront a group of teens, grappling with one of them.

He slipped and fell on top of the youth, who later made an assault complaint against him.

Judge Bryan Smyth fined Miley €250 after he pleaded guilty.

The judge said, however, he appreciated the “context” of what happened and that the assault was not “gratuitous”.

Miley, a father-of-one of Bath Street, Irishtown, Dublin 4 was initially charged with the more serious offence of assault causing harm but this was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Garda David Heraghty told Dublin District Court the accused was visiting his father in north Dublin on the afternoon of March 10, 2019.

There had been “a number of kicks” to the door and when a kick came, Miley ran out and saw a group of “young lads”.

He grabbed one of them, presuming him to have kicked the door and they slipped on the ground. The two “fell on top of each other” and Miley picked up the youth, held him by the shoulders and brought him to the local Garda station, 200 metres away.

The accused went to the station counter and reported the incident, saying the teen had been kicking his father’s door. Some of the residents had complained about their doors being kicked at the time, the court heard.

However, the victim and his father later returned and made an assault complaint against Miley.

There was no victim impact statement in court as the teenager had declined to make one.

When contacted, Miley had come back to the station and made a voluntary statement.

He had been visiting his father at supported accommodation for the elderly, his solicitor Matthew de Courcy said.

The accused had expressed remorse, apologised and at all times said he would plead guilty.

There had been “very large, loud” bangs on the door and it was in “this context that he reacted”, Mr de Courcy said.

Miley went out and saw a group of teenagers, grabbed the one he presumed had done this, they fell and he “frogmarched him to the Garda station”.

The accused worked in construction at a city building site, but had lost his job before Christmas.

He had previous convictions, but none were recent

