Man who falsely claimed €2,800 in PUP was ‘stuck for money’

Andrew Phelan

A YOUNG man who fraudulently claimed Pandemic Unemployment Payments (PUP) totalling €2,800 was “stuck for money” and had a lapse of judgment, a court has heard.

Nosakhare Ehrunmwunse (21) received eight payments into his post office account before he was arrested and charged with deception.

