Man who claims he wrote song on U2 album to appeal court ruling that Adam Clayton does not have to answer pre-trial questions

U2 in concert. Photo: Frank Hoensch/Getty Images Expand

U2 in concert. Photo: Frank Hoensch/Getty Images

Aodhan O'Faolain

A Dublin man who claims he wrote a song on one of U2's albums has said he intends to appeal a High Court ruling that the band's bassist, Adam Clayton, should not have to answer certain pre-trial questions.

Maurice Kiely is suing U2 Ltd, a limited liability company linked to the band, alleging the song A Man and A Woman was written by him in 1998, that he performed it for US model Cindy Crawford, and it was unlawfully included on U2’s album How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

