Man who claims he wrote song on U2 album to appeal court ruling that Adam Clayton does not have to answer pre-trial questions

A Dublin man who claims he wrote a song on one of U2's albums has said he intends to appeal a High Court ruling that the band's bassist, Adam Clayton, should not have to answer certain pre-trial questions.

Maurice Kiely is suing U2 Ltd, a limited liability company linked to the band, alleging the song A Man and A Woman was written by him in 1998, that he performed it for US model Cindy Crawford, and it was unlawfully included on U2’s album How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

U2 Ltd denies his claims and says the lyrics were written by Bono, otherwise known as Paul Hewson, and the music was composed by all four members of the band.

Mr Kiely alleges U2 was short of material for their 2004 album and he claims he entered into an oral agreement with Mr Clayton allowing use of the song on the album on certain terms.

He further claims that the song would only be used on the album and would never be performed live by U2 or registered as their own composition.

Last month, when ruling in a preliminary motion in the case, Mr Justice Brian O'Moore dismissed Mr Kiely's application to order U2 Ltd to answer on oath pre-trial questions, known as interrogatories.

Mr Kiely wanted several questions answered by Mr Clayton and the band regarding the song, as part of his claim where he seeks €12m damages.

When the matter was briefly mentioned before Mr Justice O'Moore today, Mr Kiely said he wished to appeal the decision "to the Supreme Court".

Mr Kiely said the costs of the motion was a matter for the court.

Representing himself in the proceedings, Mr Kiely also said he did not wish to contest any decision the court made as to who should pay the legal costs of the pre-trial motion.

Kelley Smith SC for U2 Ltd said as her client had been successful in the application it was seeking an order for their costs of the motion.

Mr Justice O'Moore said that Mr Kiely was entitled to appeal his decision to the Court of Appeal.

Mr Kiely would first need to seek permission from the Supreme Court if he wishes to have his appeal heard by that court, the judge said.

He said that U2 Ltd was entitled to its costs of the motion.

However, he placed a stay on that order against Mr Kiely until the full trial of the dispute has been determined by the High Court.

The judge said that he was concerned about how the matter was progressing, given that the case has been brought over two years ago.

The judge, noting Mr Kiely's stated intention to appeal his ruling, put in place a timetable for parties to exchange legal papers in the dispute.

The judge then adjourned the matter to a date in July, when "we can see where we are".

In his ruling Mr Justice O'Moore held that the plaintiff's application should fail due to the nature of the questions posed by Mr Kiely.

The interrogatories are inappropriate and not ones the court should compel U2 ltd to answer, he said.

He added that some of the interrogatories have “nothing whatsoever to do with” Mr Kiely’s case.

The judge also stated that Mr Kiely should have secured court permission to serve U2 Ltd with his interrogatories, and that the application should also fail on that ground.