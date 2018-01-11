Man who claims he was acting in his sleep when he allegedly raped his friend won't face third trial, court hears

The Director of Public Prosecutions is not proceeding with a third trial in the case of a man who claimed he was acting in his sleep when he was alleged to have raped his friend.

