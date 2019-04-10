A Belfast man who claimed he lost part of his leg in a car accident during a loan fraud racket has been ordered to pay back almost £45,000 (€52,000) in compensation.

Man who claimed he lost part of his leg in car accident ordered to pay back €52k compensation

Liam Victor William Buckingham (48), of Beechmount Grove, had pleaded guilty to seven charges of fraud by false representation.

At Belfast Crown Court yesterday, prosecutors said around £7,700 was to be paid back to Clonard credit union off the Falls Road.

In an attempt to secure a loan in September 2014, Buckingham claimed he had "lost part of a leg as a result of a car accident and that he expected to receive compensation".

A barrister for Buckingham, who formerly worked as a cleaner at Sainsbury's, said he was currently unemployed and would not be in a position to carry out community service because of his "disability problems".

"He normally worked nights to avoid interacting with other people," she said.

Judge Kevin Finnegan said he would give the defendant credit for making restitution, adding: "I'm going to impose a probation order for two years to assist you in your learning problems and disabilities."

