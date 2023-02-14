| 14.6°C Dublin

Man who challenged his marriage annulment, claiming he was discriminated against, told to appeal to the Pope

In its decision, the Workplace Relations Commission found that the option of an appeal to Pope Francis (pictured) was the only mechanism left to the claimant to challenge the annulment. Photo: Domenico Stinellis/AP Expand

Close

Stephen Bourke

A Catholic Church body has successfully defended a discrimination claim after arguing that a man should have appealed to Pope Francis in Rome rather than the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) over his alleged treatment by a marriage tribunal.

The man, a lay litigant, had brought a claim alleging discrimination on the grounds of disability under the Equal Status Act 2000 against an unidentified Catholic Church body as the convenor of a regional marriage tribunal under the Code of Canon Law.

