Man who called gardaí ‘piggies’ and said it was ‘part of their job’ to take abuse avoids prison sentence

A YOUNG man who called gardaí “piggies” and asked if it was not “part of their job” to take abuse has been spared a prison sentence.

Daniel O’Flaherty (21) suggested his insults should be “water off a duck’s back” after he was arrested for taunting the officers on duty at a checkpoint.

At Blanchardstown District Court, Judge Gerard Jones gave him a one-month suspended sentence and told him he would have to “keep his nose clean” for the next year.

O’Flaherty, of Rowlagh Crescent, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to threatening abusive and insulting behaviour, giving a false name and address and violent behaviour at the garda station afterward.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan said gardaí were manning a checkpoint at Ballyowen Road, Lucan, last February 3 when O’Flaherty and another man approached on foot.

The accused began shouting at the gardaí, calling them “piggies, piggies” and “b*****ds” numerous times, Sgt Callaghan said.

O’Flaherty ran off, but when the gardaí caught up with him, he continued to be abusive, saying: “Is it not part of your job? Should it not be water off a duck’s back?”

He gave gardaí numerous false names and addresses and was arrested.

O’Flaherty continued to be abusive at Ronanstown garda station and stated that when the handcuffs were removed, “you will all be getting a shiner”.

The accused was working as an order picker in a warehouse, his solicitor Simon Fleming said.

O’Flaherty had had a problem with alcohol since his teenage years, but that was now being addressed.

“He was heavily intoxicated on the night. He is not seeking to stand over the comments that he made to the gardaí. Clearly, he should not have done that,” Mr Fleming said.

The judge said: “The gardaí have a hard enough job out there without having to listen to this abuse.”

