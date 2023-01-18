| 3.9°C Dublin

Man who broke into wheelchair-bound ex-girlfriend’s home, assaulted her and threw her dog on the road avoids jail

Isabel Hayes

A man who broke into the home of his wheelchair-bound ex-girlfriend before assaulting her and throwing her dog on to the road has been given a three-year suspended sentence.

Gardaí found an imitation firearm in Keith O'Reilly's rucksack after he was arrested for assaulting his former partner in May 2022, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

