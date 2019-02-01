Man who bit his brother's ear during 'alcohol fuelled row' jailed

A man who bit his brother’s ear causing two thirds of it to be removed during an alcohol fuelled row has been handed a 12 month prison sentence.

A man who bit his brother’s ear causing two thirds of it to be removed during an alcohol fuelled row has been handed a 12 month prison sentence.

Martin McDonagh, 16 Clonguish Court, Newtownforbes, Co Longford pleaded guilty at Longford Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing serious harm to Thomas McDonagh at the aforementioned address on August 27 2016.

The court heard how the defendant had invited his brother to his house where a drinking session ensued with both men and their two respective wives.

It was during this get-together that a fight caused by a disagreement over the two men’s mother broke out which soon spilled out onto the front lawn.

During the struggle, it emerged Mr McDonagh gripped the left ear of his brother with his teeth.

The damage was so severe, two thirds of the defendant’s brother’s ear lobe was removed, leaving him with a disfiguring scar.

Judge Keenan Johnston said a particularly aggravating factor in the case was Mr McDonagh’s refusal to accept any initial responsibility for his actions, labelling an attempt to lay the blame on his brother’s wife as an “appalling vista”.

The father of two, who by his own admission has struggled with alcohol and drugs addiction, completed a 12 week rehabilitative programme at Cuan Mhuire in Athy, Co Kildare shortly before Christmas 2017.

However, when in the witness box Mr McDonagh admitted the following June he suffered a relapse, resulting in him getting behind the wheel of a car which subsequently ended in him hitting and fatally injuring a pedestrian on the main N4, close to Newtownforbes.

Thirty-two-year-old Craig McDermott was killed as he walked with another man along the main carriageway at Deerpark on June 15 2018.

Though no criminal proceedings have been launched against Mr McDonagh, he told Judge Johnston: “If I could give my life for that boy to be here, I would.”

After insisting he had handed himself into gardaí the following day, Mr McDonagh added: “I didn’t think it was a person I hit, I just panicked.”

Judge Johnston said despite it being apparent no formal charges had yet been brought against the defendant, it was clear both episodes were down to Mr McDonagh’s dependency to alcohol.

“Of grave concern is that the accused in June of last year apparently on his own admission took a car out,” said Judge Johnston.

“He said he relapsed and was drinking when the car was involved in the fatal death of a pedestrian.”

Testimonies were also provided by Mr McDonagh’s wife, Lena as well as his brother and victim in the case, Thomas McDonagh.

The latter said he held no animosity or ill-feeling to his brother, insisting the incident was no worse than the infamous Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield biting incident of June 1997.

Both pleaded with Judge Johnston to refrain from issuing a custodial sentence in view of the ill health of his own mother and the imminent arrival of his third child.

Judge Johnston said both statements, together with Mr McDonagh’s early plea and offer of €2,500 by way of compensation were mitigating factors.

However, he said the 25-year-old’s decision to bite the ear of his own brother was an “extremely violent, out of control action” and, as such, had to be treated as a “hugely aggravating factor”.

A reluctance to fully engage with both the probation services and alcohol treatment aftercare programmes alongside his original decision to apportion the blame on his sister-in-law were further factors in determining sentencing, he added.

As such, Judge Johnston handed down a three year prison sentence, suspending the final two years.

The sentence, he ordered, would not be activated until March 12 in order to allow Mr McDonagh assist his wife into settling into their new home which they are due to move into this week.

Online Editors