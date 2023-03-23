| 12.9°C Dublin

breaking Man who beat young mum Jasmine McMonagle to death in ‘horrific attack’ convicted of manslaughter

  • Richard Burke (32) was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility
  • Burke told gardaí he and Ms McMonagle had been fighting and he ‘went ballistic’
Eoin Reynolds

A jury has returned a verdict of not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in the trial of a man who beat his "on and off" partner Jasmine McMonagle to death during a "senseless and horrific" attack.

The jury had been told by trial judge Mr Justice Paul Burns that all the evidence in Richard Burke's trial pointed to a manslaughter verdict and the jury took just over one hour to agree.

