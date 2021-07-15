Man who beat wife around head with rolling pin in seven-hour ordeal withdraws sentence appeal after comment from judge

A man who beat his wife around the head with a rolling pin because he was in “a jealous rage” has withdrawn his appeal against his three-year jail term.

Vasile Plesca (42) attacked his wife in an ordeal that lasted seven hours during which he and another man would not let her leave her flat.

Plesca of Belmont Hall, Dublin City pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the woman at that address on April 26, 2017.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that after hitting her over the head with the rolling pin, Plesca then forced the woman to take off her blood-stained clothes and shower.

The woman suffered bruising to her arm and elbow and marks around her neck.

Video footage, which the victim recorded on a mobile phone, was played in court and showed a woman screaming and breathing heavily. The woman can be heard saying “please, please”.

After his arrest, gardaí asked the man if he had choked the woman and he said: “I did not strangle her, I don't think so.”

He said he didn't bring her to hospital because he was afraid that, if he did so, the authorities would take his children away.

His defence counsel told his sentence hearing that Plesca was in a jealous rage on the day, lost control of himself, and didn’t understand how he had behaved in such a manner.

A psychological report showed Plesca suffers from an intellectual disability and is operating at the lower end of intellectual functioning.

Judge Karen O'Connor said that this was a serious offence and referred specifically to the video footage.

“I have heard the assault taking place and it's not something I am going to forget lightly,” she said.

She suspended the final year of a four-year prison sentence.

Plesca today appealed against the severity of that sentence to the Court of Appeal.

However, before proceedings began, Court President Justice George Birmingham addressed his barrister, Kathleen Leader SC.

He said that the court had had an opportunity to read the papers in the case and wanted to make a comment.

“We think this is a case where it’s exceptionally important the appellant be fully aware of the range of options open to the court,” he said, referring to the power to increase as well as decrease sentences.

“The seriousness of the offence speaks for itself,” he added.

Ms Leader was given some time to consult with her client and take instructions from him.

“I’m asking the court for leave to withdraw the appeal,” she said on her return to court.

Justice Birmingham, presiding with Justice Patrick McCarthy and Justice Isobel Kennedy, allowed the withdrawal.

“Can we say that your client has been very wise, and extremely well-advised,” he remarked.