Man who beat his partner in jealous rage told his son: ‘Mammy fell on daddy’s fist many times,’ court hears

Garda investigating the case told the court it was “the most chilling thing” he had ever heard

Isabel Hayes

A man who was acquitted of raping his partner but admitted assaulting her told his son: “Mammy fell on daddy's fist many times”, a court has heard.

The man made the comments to his son after the then 10-year-old boy asked what had happened to cause his mother's facial injuries. The garda investigating the case told the Central Criminal Court it was “the most chilling thing” he had ever heard.

