Man who assaulted referee regrets offer to stand as bail surety for Isil suspect Smith

Paul Grimes, from Dundalk, Co Louth, had offered to put up the €5,000 as an independent surety, which included a cash lodgement of €1,000, in a bid to satisfy bail conditions that would have allowed Ms Smith to go free for Christmas.

But the offer was rejected at a special sitting of the District Court after it emerged that Mr Grimes had several convictions dating back 40 years.

One of them included assaulting referee Martin Sludden after he allowed the goal which cost Louth the 2010 Leinster football final.

Speaking at his Dundalk home on Saturday, Mr Grimes said: "I walked right into it.

"I didn't think too much about it other than I did it as a friend of the family.

"If I had known what I was walking into, I wouldn't have done it.

"I'm not political at all. I did it for her mother and father because I'm good friends with her family, that's all," he said.

Former Irish soldier Ms Smith (38), who is charged with membership of Isil, was granted bail by the High Court on December 20 under strict conditions, which included money being made available by an independent surety.

However, at a special sitting at Dublin District Court, gardaí objected to Grimes fulfilling the role due to his previous convictions.

Ms Smith was not present for the hearing.

Gardaí gave evidence that Grimes had a number of convictions, most recently in 2010.

The court heard this incident related to the famous goal in the Meath v Louth Leinster final.

Louth were on course for a first Leinster title since 1957 when Meath's Joe Sheridan bundled the ball over the line to score a late goal and seal victory for the Royals.

There was a pitch invasion and solicitor Peter Corrigan, acting for the Smith family, said that Grimes "was caught up" in the incident. Grimes was later convicted and fined for the assault.

"Since then he has led a very exemplary life," Mr Corrigan said, saying that Grimes was very active in the local community.

Asked by Judge Alan Mitchell about his financial situation, Grimes said that he was made redundant two years ago.

A garda read out his previous convictions, which date back more than 40 years.

These included assault in 1977 and 1978, robbery in 1980 and criminal damage that same year, for which he received six months.

Judge Mitchell said that given the previous convictions, he was rejecting the application for Grimes to act as an independent surety for Ms Smith and on a secondary level that they weren't related.

Asked if there was anyone else able to act for Ms Smith to put forward the required money, Mr Corrigan said the Smith family came from a very poor part of Dundalk and that "there have been issues" in relation to raising bail money.

Irish Independent