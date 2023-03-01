| 6.4°C Dublin

Man who assaulted homeless woman turned himself in to gardaí after seeing himself on RTÉ’s Crimecall

Derek Kavanagh (48) with an address in Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Photo: Paddy Cummins Expand

Derek Kavanagh (48) with an address in Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Photo: Paddy Cummins

Jessica Magee

A man who turned himself into gardaí after seeing footage of himself assaulting a homeless woman on RTÉ’s Crimecall has avoided a jail sentence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Derek Kavanagh (48) was given a three-year fully suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman and causing her harm on James’ St, Dublin 8 on May 7, 2022.

