Man who allowed children to drive lorry on M1 and filmed it avoids jail

Image from the video taken of a boy driving an HGV on the M1 motorway, which was filmed and shared on social media Expand

Tanya Fowles

A County Tyrone man who permitted two young children to drive an heavy goods vehicle, which he filmed and placed online, has avoided imprisonment, despite the offences being committed while he was under a suspended sentence following a conviction for harassment.

The boys, one aged six and the other eight-years-old, drove the vehicle on the M1 Motorway near Dungannon, while the defendant filmed them as he sat in the passenger seat. He then posted this video online.

