Man who allegedly shouted 'coronavirus' at staff during armed raid refused bail

A KNIFE-wielding robber put shop staff in fear by shouting “Coronavirus” before chasing after a security man during an armed raid at a Dublin convenience store, a court has been told.

Gardai said the raider allegedly had his face covered when he went to the shop but this fell down as the threat was shouted.

Kevin Brosnan (39), who was arrested nearby with more than €600 in cash in his pocket appeared in Dublin District Court charged with robbery.

Judge Patricia McNamara refused to grant him bail and remanded him in custody, for the directions of the DPP.

Mr Brosnan, from Ardmore Park in Tallaght is charged with robbery at Centra, Old Bawn Shopping Centre, also in Tallaght on April 2.

Objecting to bail, the prosecuting garda said he was on patrol when it was reported that there was an ongoing robbery at a store.

As he went to the scene, he got a radio update with a description of the robber. It was stated that the culprit had changed his clothes.

Some time after the garda spotted a man matching the description - the accused.

As they spoke to Mr Brosnan the gardai asked him to take his hands out of his pockets and he at first refused but when he did so, he had a large sum of cash in his left trouser pocket, totalling €630. He also had lotto receipts that could only have come from that shop, the garda said.

The garda believed this had been taken in the robbery and Mr Brosnan was arrested, at 8.42pm.

He made no reply to the charge after caution.

The garda said it was alleged the accused entered the shop at 8.30pm holding a knife and with a scarf or clothing covering his face. This dropped and it was alleged he shouted “coronavirus” at the security guard and threatened him by chasing after him with.

The garda said the accused’s face was visible on CCTV as it was completely uncovered when he shouted “Coronavirus.” This was not audible on the CCTV but staff had made statements alleging it.

The garda said although the accused had different clothing, when he was arrested, he still wore a distinctive black hat with a red design and the same footwear.

Defence solicitor Michael Hennessy said the robber on CCTV was wearing a hat and the bottom half of his face was covered, and while at some point the covering came down, the person was not clearly identifiable.

Mr Hennessy said he had seen the footage and “its not him.” Certain “leaps” were being made by the garda and the evidence was not strong, he said.

Mr Brosnan would abide by conditions including signing on at a garda station if granted bail, Mr Hennessy said.

He would observe a curfew and be contactable on mobile phone.

Judge McNamara said that shouting about having coronavirus was a threat; it was a contagious disease and could be fatal. She said while the accused was presumed innocent, she was satisfied the garda had made out a case for refusing bail.

She remanded the accused in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court later this week.

