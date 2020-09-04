'Man who allegedly punched ex stole pet parrot', court hears

Mark Wright is charged with assaulting his ex-partner and causing criminal damage to her apartment door

A Dublin man accused of punching his ex-partner on the head until she bled had also allegedly stolen the family's pet parrot, a court was told.

Gardaí claimed during a bail hearing on the assault charge that Mark Wright (28) was alleged to have taken the bird, saying it was his.

Dublin District Court heard while Mr Wright is only charged with assault and damaging a door, further charges could be brought in the case.

Judge John Campbell granted him bail and adjourned the case at Dublin District Court.

Mr Wright, with an address at Craigie Court in Finglas, is charged with assault causing harm to his ex-partner at Carrigmore Crescent, Citywest, on August 6. He is also charged with causing criminal damage to her apartment door on another date.

Objecting to bail, the prosecuting garda cited the nature and seriousness of the assault allegations.

She said it was alleged the accused hit the woman on the head a number of times with his fists, causing her to bleed.

The mother-of-three also had bruising to her forearms.

The accused was "caught red-handed", the garda alleged.

The garda said she could "clearly hear the injured party screaming".

She also said it was alleged he stole the family parrot.

He had said it was his, the garda said.

There was no charge in relation to this.

Defence barrister Garrett Casey said there were two charges before the court - assault and criminal damage, to the value of about €500, on another date.

The court heard a file was being prepared for the DPP.

Mr Casey asked the garda if it was possible that the charges might remain in the district court.

She replied that she could not say.

Damage

Mr Casey said the value of the alleged damage was within the threshold of what was usually dealt with summarily.

Whether the assault charge would remain in the district court was more difficult to evaluate, he said.

Mr Wright was working as a manager at a car valeting business.

The garda said the alleged victim had three small children.

Judge Campbell said the accused enjoyed a presumption of innocence and a presumption in favour of a right to bail.

He set cash bail at €200, on condition Mr Wright stays away from Citywest and has no contact, directly or indirectly, with the alleged victim.

He is to sign on every Monday and Friday at Finglas Garda station between 9am and 9pm.

Herald