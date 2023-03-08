| 4.5°C Dublin

Man who abducted his daughter sparking nationwide Child Safety Alert is jailed

The Criminal Courts of Justice Expand

Jessica Magee

A man who abducted his young daughter, prompting a nationwide Child Safety Alert, has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

The 33-year-old man previously pleaded guilty to intentionally taking his two-year-old daughter from a health centre in Co Mayo on October 12, 2021. He cannot be named in order to protect his daughter’s identity.

