Man was found dead in hospital A&E 12 hours after walking in

Brian Hamilton was discovered in a collapsed state at Tallaght Hospital A&E at 3pm on April 14, 2018.

A couple noticed him slumped over while seated in the waiting area and alerted a nurse.

The nurse checked Mr Hamilton and found him unresponsive. Staff carried out CPR but he was pronounced dead at 3.51pm.

Mr Hamilton had spoken with security guard Robert Armstrong when he arrived at the hospital at 2.45am.

The inquest heard that he was carrying a backpack and a sleeping bag.

"He asked me what time the Luas came back into service. Another patient interrupted us. He walked off in the direction of A&E," Mr Armstrong said.

He added that he watched Mr Hamilton approach the A&E reception desk at 3.51am.

There was no one at the desk and CCTV footage showed he spent around 30 seconds at the desk but did not interact with anyone.

Footage showed him take a seat in the waiting area, use the bathroom and return to a different spot in the waiting area before the alarm was raised several hours later.

Mr Hamilton's brother Michael received a call from his sister at 3.30pm saying Brian was in hospital. The family were told attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

"When I saw Brian I was shocked. It was clear he had been dead for four to five hours as rigor mortis had set in. I was sure of this as I am a butcher by trade," Michael Hamilton said.

His sister Maria Eustace said Brian was the second youngest in the family and had been badly affected by the loss of his parents. "When dad died in 2005 he took it really bad. He was also very close to mam. She had breast cancer and Brian was always there for her. He took her death badly, it affected him terribly," she said.

Emergency department nurse Jonathan Joaquin was alerted by a couple who became concerned for Mr Hamilton. "They asked me to check the man sitting there and I did. I tried to rouse him, he didn't answer me, there was no response and I went inside to get help," he said.

"He was seated on the bench, he was stooped forward, his face was on his backpack. I didn't see any signs of life."

Mr Joaquin said people often entered the emergency department for shelter.

"These people were being asked to register so that we can link them to the proper services they need to access," he added.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane asked how regularly this happened and if people entered the A&E every night for shelter and Mr Joaquin agreed that they did.

Barrister for the family Moira Flahive asked if there was any protocol in place to identify individuals taking shelter that had not registered but the nurse was unable to answer.

Dr Cullinane adjourned the inquest to hear from two additional witnesses, including the hospital's head of security and a hospital representative, to outline what changes have been implemented since Mr Hamilton's death.

