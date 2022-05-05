A businessman wanted by gardaí as part of the Adrian Donohoe murder investigation has challenged his removal from the UK.

Last week a London judge ordered the extradition of James Flynn back to Ireland where he is set to face a charge of robbery at Lordship credit union, Dundalk, on January 25, 2013.

Det Gda Donohoe (41) was on a cash escort that night when he was ambushed by a five-man gang and shot dead before they fled with €7,000 in cash.

James Flynn (31), originally from south Armagh, is not charged with murder. He is also facing an additional charge of conspiracy to commit burglary between 2012 and 2013.

However, yesterday he formally lodged a permission to appeal the extradition order made by Westminster Magistrates' Court.

A spokesman said that it could take as long as two months to list a hearing date for the matter before the UK's High Court.

Mr Flynn's defence had argued against the extradition, citing the passage of time between the alleged offending and when he was first arrested near Watford last July.

His barrister also said that his client suffers from memory loss and is unable to recall events from around the time of the credit union robbery.

The prosecution argued that there was only a delay because of the complexity of the investigation which generated 6,000 lines of inquiry, 3,300 statements and 3,300 reports.

The major investigation also spanned lines of inquiry in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia and America.

The UK court was previously told another man is due to go on trial in October and that Irish authorities "hope Mr Flynn can join the co-defendant and be tried together".

The co-accused, Brendan 'Benny' Treanor (33) with an address in Dundalk, Co Louth, is also charged with the credit union robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary.

He is due to go on trial before the Special Criminal Court after the DPP applied for a certificate for the accused to be tried before a non-jury court.

In certain cases, the State can apply for a certificate to transfer a trial to the non-jury court if it is believed the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Brendan Treanor is currently taking judicial review proceedings to challenge the decision to trial him before three judges instead of a jury.

That case is due to come before the courts here again next month where it is listed for mention.