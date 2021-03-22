Man wanted in Germany arrested by gardaí at checkpoint on N11 

A ROMANIAN man wanted by German authorities for illicit trafficking was arrested by gardaí with the help of the newly introduced Schengen Information System (SIS).

Vasile-Alin Jelecutean (44) appeared before the High Court this morning on foot of a warrant issued by officials in Germany.

The court heard that Mr Jelecutean is wanted in that jurisdiction for offences relating to illicit smuggling.

Gda Margaret Fennelly, of Bray garda station, gave evidence of arresting him along the N11 at Kilmacanogue, Wicklow, at 12.15am this morning.

The court heard the garda was on duty at a checkpoint when a black jaguar vehicle pulled up and the driver's details were checked.

Gda Fennelly said that a Pulse check led to Mr Jelecutean's details appearing on the SIS II system, which has been in effect in Ireland since last Monday. The system allows for the automated and immediate exchange of information across all other countries using it, in the form of detail alerts.

The garda told the court that the respondent confirmed his details and that he was brought back to Bray garda station.

When asked if he knew what the matter was about, Gda Fennelly said he replied; "I don't know".

Mr Justice Paul Burns put the matter back for the production of the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) and remanded Mr Jelecutean in custody.

The matter is due back before the court again on Thursday, March 31, when a bail application is due to be made.

Garda HQ said that SIS II will allow the automated, simultaneous, and immediate exchange of information across all other countries using SIS II. Garda members add data to SIS II in the form of alerts.

The system has been utilised a number of times in the past week since coming into effect on March 15.

