The High Court has remanded in custody a 23-year-old man wanted by the United State's authorities on charges relating to a fatal road traffic crash in Florida.

The High Court has remanded in custody a 23-year-old man wanted by the United State's authorities on charges relating to a fatal road traffic crash in Florida.

Man wanted by US authorities in relation to fatal road crash appears in High Court after arrest by gardai

Samuel Joseph Tucker was brought before today's sitting of the High Court following his arrest by Gardai in Cork on Monday evening on foot of an extradition warrant issued by the US authorities.

Mr Tucker, an American citizen, is wanted to stand trial on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and a related manslaughter charge after the car he was allegedly driving, a 2017 Maserati Ghibli, crashed in the early hours of June 24, 2017, in Highland County, Florida.

The accident claimed the life of 22-year-old Ms Alyssa Kay Vice, who was a passenger with him in the car at the time. The vehicle allegedly knocked over a power pole and overturned four times.

Samuel Joseph Tucker was brought before the High Court following his arrest by Gardai in Cork

It was alleged that Mr Tucker's blood alcohol level at the time of the accident was twice the legal Florida drink driving limit and that the car had been speeding at 140mph before the crash occurred.

The US authorities claim that Mr Tucker left the United States soon after the incident and travelled to Ireland allegedly to avoid a trial.

At Tuesday's sitting of the High Court, Mr Justice Michael Quinn was told Mr Tucker was arrested at an address at Mayfield, Cork on Monday evening.

Giving details of his arrest, charge and caution Detective Sergeant Anthony Keane of the Garda Extradition Unit said Mr Tucker acknowledged being the person whose extradition was being sought.

When asked if he knew what the charge was about Mr Tucker had "yes” to Detective Garda Keane. With a former address in Florida, he waslegally represented during the proceedings, but did not speak during the brief hearing.

No application for bail was made on his behalf but the court was told an application may be made at a future date. Judge Quinn heard the State would be objecting to Mr Tucker being granted bail.

He was remanded in custody and will next come before the Criminal Courts of Justice on September 12.

Online Editors