Man wanted as part of garda Adrian Donohoe murder probe is refused bail in London

A businessman wanted as part of the Adrian Donohoe murder investigation has been refused bail for a third time by a UK court.

James Flynn (31) was today remanded in custody despite over €1m in sureties being put forward by friends and family to secure his release.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court also heard that he is suffering from PTSD which makes him “vulnerable” in custody – where he has been since his arrest in London last May.

Gardaí are seeking to extradite and charge Mr Flynn, originally from south Armagh, with robbery at Lordship credit union in Dundalk on January 25, 2013, as well as conspiracy to commit burglary.

Det Gda Adrian Donohoe was on a cash escort that night when he was ambushed by a five-man gang and shot dead. Aaron Brady (30) was convicted of his murder last year.

Objecting to bail today, Amanda Bostock, for the Crown Prosecution Service, said the burglary offence involved six domestic break-ins “committed within an organised crime group”.

The court heard that high-value cars were stolen during these crimes and that one of those vehicles was the getaway car used in the credit union robbery.

Ms Bostock added that James Flynn was the “best friend” of Aaron Brady at the time and that he provided him with a false alibi.

She also argued that the requested person failed to co-operate with gardaí and knew he was a suspect early on in the investigation after homes linked to him were searched on four separate occasions.

Within three months of the credit union robbery, Mr Flynn and “the shooter” moved to the US, Ms Bostock said, adding that he has kept outside of Ireland to avoid arrest.

Ms Bostock said he is somebody “who cannot be trusted on bail” and who has “very, very limited ties to this jurisdiction”. Bail had been refused on two previous occasions.

His barrister, Graeme Hall, said Mr Flynn “absolutely refutes any involvement” in the offences and that the burglary charge relies on cell site evidence.

He said his client is a person of good character, with no previous convictions, and that there is no evidence Mr Flynn deliberately provided incorrect information to gardaí.

The court heard that his wife is six months pregnant and finding it difficult to cope alone with their three-year-old son.

Mr Hall also said that his client had started a new paving business with some associates in London and had also operated a driveway business in Boston.

He added that Mr Flynn suffers with PTSD, which makes him a vulnerable individual while in custody.

Some £195,000 in cash was being put forward as a security along with £965,000 in the form of a surety, which included properties owned by his cousin and mother.

Ms Bostock said that the Flynn family were property owners who traded in high-value cars and that these sums were not a substantial increase in surety.

The presiding judge said that, not withstanding Mr Flynn’s good character and the sureties, he had to take into account the nature and seriousness of the offences.

In particular, he said, this related to the robbery charge which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment on conviction.

He also noted that Aaron Brady has already been convicted as part of the investigation while the offending has the hallmarks of organised crime.

The judge added that Mr Flynn was living away from his family when he was arrested and that there were substantial grounds to refuse bail.

Mr Flynn was remanded in custody and will appear before the court again in January via video-link.

A co-accused, Dundalk man Brendan Treanor (33), has been sent forward for trial before the non-jury Special Criminal Court next year.

He faces one charge of robbery at the credit union and another charge of conspiracy to commit burglary.