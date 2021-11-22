Man used 'extreme' violence to beat girlfriend, leaving her with brain bleed, court told

A MAN used “extreme” violence to beat his girlfriend, leaving her with a brain bleed and serious facial injuries, it is alleged.

Teshahannes Weldibanos (49) allegedly attacked the woman when she returned home from a night out with friends, sitting on her chest so she could not defend herself and telling her he was going to “break her neck.”

He was granted conditional bail despite garda objections and his case was adjourned at Dublin District Court.

The accused, a machine operator of North Mall, Cork City, is charged with assaulting the woman in Rathgar on October 28.

A garda said the woman’s neighbours made a 999 call and said the alleged victim had come to their front door with bad facial injuries.

She was not able to communicate clearly and was going “in and out of consciousness.”

Gardaí went to the scene and were met by the alleged victim, who had swelling to her face and was heavily bleeding from a large cut near her left eye.

Gardaí found the accused still asleep in the flat, his T-shirt ripped and blood on the ground.

The woman told gardaí the accused, her “on-off boyfriend”, had sat on her chest, restricting her movements and she could not use her arms to defend herself as he beat her, she said.

He stated during the alleged assault: “I’m going to break your neck.”

She pretended to faint, controlling her breathing and lying still on the ground, but he continued to assault her, she alleged, saying the more she pleaded with him to stop, the more irate he got.

The accused, from Eritrea, was presumed innocent and said he himself was injured, his solicitor Paddy McGarry said.

Judge Bryan Smyth granted bail on condition Mr Weldibanos signs on daily at a garda station and stays away from the alleged victim and out of Dublin.