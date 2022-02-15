Man used ‘extreme force’ to try rob female deliveroo worker of her bicycle, court hears

A MAN used “extreme force” to try to rob a female deliveroo worker of her bicycle, it has been alleged.

Dylan Lee (18) is accused of pushing the woman as she tried to hold on to her bike on a city centre street.

The case was adjourned at Dublin District Court for the directions of the DPP.

Mr Lee, of Hazelmere, Naas, Co Kildare, is charged with attempted robbery.

The prosecuting garda said he was responding to another call when he came across the incident on Talbot Street on February 6.

He said the accused was allegedly seen grabbing a bike from a woman and was arrested and brought to Store Street garda station.

The court heard the allegation was the accused used “extreme force” as he attempted to steal a pedal cycle from a deliveroo worker.

The alleged victim was in fear for her safety throughout the incident, during which, she said, the accused showed no remorse, the garda said.

The court heard a witnesses saw it and the accused was “caught red-handed.”

Applying for bail, the defence said DPP directions would be required and the accused, who was presumed innocent, could be on remand in custody for some time.

Judge Smyth granted bail under strict condition that Mr Lee stays out of Dublin, except to visit his grandmother in Ballybrack.