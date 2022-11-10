| 13.1°C Dublin

Man used cannabis to cope after death of grandfather, court told

Swords District Court Expand

Close

Swords District Court

Swords District Court

Swords District Court

Eimear Cotter

A young man caught with cannabis after a garda raid was using the drug to cope with his grandfather’s terminal illness, a court has heard.

William McGuffin’s grandfather was a father figure to him, and he was very upset at his illness and subsequent death, his lawyer said.

Judge Dermot Dempsey ordered a probation report and urinalysis, saying he would consider leaving the 21 year old without a conviction if he co-operated fully with the probation service.

The defendant admitted simple possession of cannabis at his home at Dún Saithne Grove, Balbriggan, on April 24, 2021.

Garda Oisin Finnegan told Swords District Court he obtained a search warrant and searched the defendant’s home. Cannabis was found in a container in an upstairs storage room and in a glass jar in McGuffin’s bedroom.

The street value of the cannabis was €200.

Defence solicitor Mervyn Harnett said McGuffin, who had no previous convictions, was using cannabis very heavily as a coping mechanism to deal with his grandfather’s illness at the time.

Mr Harnett asked the judge to leave McGuffin, an electrician, without a conviction.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy