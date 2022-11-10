Man used cannabis to cope after death of grandfather, court told

A young man caught with cannabis after a garda raid was using the drug to cope with his grandfather’s terminal illness, a court has heard.

William McGuffin’s grandfather was a father figure to him, and he was very upset at his illness and subsequent death, his lawyer said.

Judge Dermot Dempsey ordered a probation report and urinalysis, saying he would consider leaving the 21 year old without a conviction if he co-operated fully with the probation service.

The defendant admitted simple possession of cannabis at his home at Dún Saithne Grove, Balbriggan, on April 24, 2021.

Garda Oisin Finnegan told Swords District Court he obtained a search warrant and searched the defendant’s home. Cannabis was found in a container in an upstairs storage room and in a glass jar in McGuffin’s bedroom.

The street value of the cannabis was €200.

Defence solicitor Mervyn Harnett said McGuffin, who had no previous convictions, was using cannabis very heavily as a coping mechanism to deal with his grandfather’s illness at the time.

Mr Harnett asked the judge to leave McGuffin, an electrician, without a conviction.