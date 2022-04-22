Man travelling through Dublin Airport caught hiding €740k worth of cocaine in suitcases and shampoo bottles, court hears

A Brazilian man has been sent forward for trial after Dublin Airport customs officers intercepted €740,000 worth of cocaine from suitcases and in liquid form, in shampoo bottles.

Jefferson Pedrucci, 32, who had a Dublin address of Carrigmore Glen, Saggart, Dublin, and a Brazilian woman who claimed to be an escort were arrested on January 20.

They were charged with unlawfully possessing and importing cocaine and having it for sale or supply

Mr Pedrucci was remanded in custody on January 22 and further charged with possessing drugs worth more than €13,000, which can carry a 10-year sentence

Today he was served with a book of evidence when he appeared at Cloverhill District Court. Judge Victor Blake granted the return for trial order sending Mr Pedrucci forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. There was no application for bail.

He will face his next hearing there on May 26.

Judge Blake granted legal aid.

Garda Ross Brierley told an earlier district court bail hearing that Mr Pedrucci made no reply to the charges.

He allegedly travelled with a female companion from Sao Paolo via Lisbon and landed at Terminal One just after 4.30 pm on January 20.

The woman who allegedly had false documentation was stopped by immigration because she had a non-EU passport.

It was claimed the accused, travelling on an EU passport, carried on and waited.

Custom officers X-rayed suitcases, containing 8.5 kilos of cocaine worth €600,000. In addition, there were two bottles of shampoo weighing two kilos, which were allegedly found to be "cocaine in liquid form" and valued at €140,000.