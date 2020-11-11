Man told wife she would need court order to turn on heating

A husband told his estranged wife, with whom he shares the family home, that she needed a court order to cross into his side of the house to turn on the heating, the High Court has heard.

Mr Justice Max Barrett granted the woman a decree of divorce after finding her estranged husband has still not fully disclosed his financial position and engaged in “bad" and “mean-spirited” behaviour towards her.

The couple currently live separately in a partitioned family home and the man has taken to making noise at irregular hours. He had argued that the woman required court orders to cross into his section to turn on the heating.

Mr Justice Barrett said the man had sought to depict himself as “reasonable”, seeking only what was fair and wishing his estranged wife well but, over a prolonged period, he behaved badly towards her, requiring her, when she has little money, repeatedly to engage lawyers and seek all manner of orders against him, including to pay his share of utility bills.

He had behaved in a “volatile” manner, with the result the woman previously obtained an interim barring order against him, later replaced by a related undertaking.

The woman was so fearful she left the family home at one point. While the man maintained he has never been violent towards her, “by which he presumably means he has not hit her”, that was to mistake the nature of an interim barring order and the undertaking.

He also sought to introduce an intimate and irrelevant detail from the woman’s “long-distant past” which he “insensitively, even cruelly” described as “baggage”, before the court stopped him.

“If a man is inclined to treat his estranged wife with such disregard/discourtesy in court, he will find himself facing an uphill battle in seeking to establish his being more generally a reasonable man.”

The couple married some years ago and have adult children. They have been separated for more than two years and the wife said there was no possibility of reconciliation.

The judge said both had gambled heavily on property with borrowed monies but the woman, in the mid-2000s, become worried about their financial exposure, declined to participate further in that and instead combined being a homemaker with running her own business.

The man, who appeared to have “a weakness for property gambling”, continued and persuaded some of their children to join him, leading to the children’s lives and/or credit ratings being “considerably blighted”.

All of the property gambles came to a “disastrous end” when the property bubble burst around 2008 following which one creditor secured a judgment for many millions in respect of borrowings secured on a particular property and a second appointed a receiver over the couple’s mortgaged properties.

The judge contrasted the response of the couple to their financial problems, saying the woman consistently sought, in a “candid and sensible” manner, to arrive at some form of agreement with creditors and with her husband.

While the man argued he has done the same, “regrettably, he has not always done so”. The woman’s “consistent realism” consistently yielded proposed settlement agreements including the one now before court but the man never achieved like success.

The current situation is the man, despite being given “every chance” to remedy his behaviour and provide full details of his financial affairs, has not done so.

The woman nonetheless wishes to be divorced and to see her financial affairs resolved to the greatest extent possible.

The judge said he would grant a decree of divorce and make orders concerning division of assets.

He made orders for sale of the family home and giving the woman sole residence there pending the sale. The man must leave there within eight weeks.

She can apply to court in the interim if he continues with his difficult behaviour and enter his section to turn on the heating.

After a mortgage is paid from the sale proceeds, agreed payments will be made to the creditors from the net sale proceeds. Distribution of any remaining proceeds will be decided later by the court.

An order was made for sale of other properties with distribution of the proceeds to be decided later.

