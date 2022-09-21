| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Man ‘told hotel manager he was in Gucci gang’ before taking out fake gun and threatening to shoot him, court hears

Noel Fagan, of Lower Rutland Street, Dublin, is charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm and possession of a realistic imitation firearm. Expand

Close

Noel Fagan, of Lower Rutland Street, Dublin, is charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm and possession of a realistic imitation firearm.

Noel Fagan, of Lower Rutland Street, Dublin, is charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm and possession of a realistic imitation firearm.

Noel Fagan, of Lower Rutland Street, Dublin, is charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm and possession of a realistic imitation firearm.

Andrew Phelan

A man told a Dublin hotel manager he was a member of the “Gucci gang” as he showed him a “realistic” imitation gun and threatened to shoot him, it is alleged.

Noel Fagan (39) is accused of revealing the fake weapon in his waistband and making the threat to kill the manager and his family after he was asked to step away from a fire escape.

Most Watched

Privacy