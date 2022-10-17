Man to stand trial for sexually assaulting woman with objects over nine-year period

A man has gone on trial at the Central Criminal Court accused of sexually assaulting a woman with various different objects over a nine-year period.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to 15 charges of sexually assaulting the woman with various different objects including a knife, a cheese grater, a bottle and part of a shoe on dates between January 1, 2005 and September 5, 2014 at a Dublin address.

A jury was sworn in before Mr Justice Paul Burns and the trial is expected to open tomorrow. It is expected to last seven days.