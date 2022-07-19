Man to go on trial over alleged break-in at home of singer Mary Coughlan

A man is due to go on trial for a series of offences arising out of an alleged break-in at the Wicklow home of well-known blues singer Mary Coughlan last year.

Darren Carton (41) pleaded not guilty at a sitting of Wicklow Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday to three separate charges in relation to the alleged offences at Ms Coughlan's home.

Mr Carton of Carraigoona Close, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, is accused of the robbery of Ms Coughlan’s home at Barchuilla Commons, Kilmacanogue on January 9, 2021, after allegedly trespassing on the property and engaging in theft.

He is also charged with threatening to kill Ms Coughlan’s son-in-law, Ciarán Farrelly, on the same occasion contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Mr Carton is accused of a third charge of criminal damage to a sliding door at the singer’s home on the same date.

A jury of eight men and four women were sworn in to hear the case by Judge James McCourt.

He advised jurors that one of the witnesses in the case would be the well-known singer.

The trial is due to get under way at Bray courthouse later this week.