Man to go on trial for murder of grandmother Patricia O’Connor

A man will go on trial for the murder of grandmother Patricia O’Connor, whose dismembered remains were later found scattered in the Wicklow mountains.

Kieran Greene (34) is being tried alongside three people who are accused of impeding the investigation into Ms O’Connor’s death in 2017.

Mr Greene and his co-accused entered not guilty pleas and a jury was sworn in at the Central Criminal Court today.

The jury panel was given a squeamishness warning that evidence would be given of the “disinterment and dismemberment of body parts of the deceased.”

The trial is expected to last from five to seven weeks and is due to begin tomorrow.

Ms O’Connor, a retired hospital worker, (62) was allegedly murdered at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham south Dublin on May 29 that year, with her remains found along the Military Road in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow on June 10.

Mr Greene, with an address at Mountainview Park, denies murder.

Ms O’Connor’s daughter and granddaughter Louise (41) and Stephanie O’Connor (22), as well as Louise O'Connor's ex-partner, Keith Johnson (43) all deny impeding the murder investigation.

These charges allege that, knowing or believing that Kieran Greene committed an arrestable offence - the murder of Patrica O’Connor - the other three co-accused did act without reasonable excuse, with intent to impede his apprehension or prosecution.

It is alleged Louise O’Connor, at Mountainview Park on May 29, 2017, agreed to or acquiesced in Stephanie O’Connor disguising herself as Patricia O’Connor in order to conceal the fact that Patricia O’Connor was dead.

Keith Johnson is alleged to have assisted Kieran Greene in the purchase of various implements to deploy in the concealment of the remains of Patricia O’Connor. The charge alleges this was done at Woodies, Mr Price, B&Q and Shoezone in Tallaght on June 9, 2017.

A second count against Mr Johnson states that he engaged in the refurbishment of the bathroom at the house at Mountainview Park on a date unknown between May 31 and June 9, 2017, in order to destroy or conceal any evidence in relation to the murder of Patricia O’Connor.

It is alleged Stephanie O’Connor disguised herself as Patricia O’Connor at a point in time after her murder in order to conceal the fact that she was already dead.

Each accused stood in turn to be arraigned and replied “not guilty” when the charges were read out.

Mr Justice Michael White told the jury panel that it would a "lengthy trial" and warned them before selection that it would involve references to and evidence of "the disinterment and dismemberment of body parts of the deceased."

He said if any of them were of such a disposition that this would present a difficulty for them serving on a jury, they should let the court know.

Mr Greene, Louise and Stephanie O’Connor, both of Millmount Court, Dundrum, and Mr Johnson, from Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, will be tried before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of six women and six men.

Online Editors