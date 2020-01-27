An Armagh man will go on trial tomorrow for the murder of a detective garda outside a credit union more than seven years ago.

Man to go on trial for murder of detective garda Adrian Donohoe

Aaron Brady (27), of New Road, Crossmaglen, is charged with the murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe at the Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

Mr Brady is also charged with the robbery of €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques at the same location on the same date.

The accused, wearing a blue suit and a white shirt, stood up and pleaded not guilty to both counts when they were put to him by the registrar at the Central Criminal Court this morning.

The court heard the first count is one of capital murder of a police officer in the course of their duty contrary to the Criminal Justice Act 1974.

Justice Michael White notified the pool of prospective jurors that the trial will take up to 16 weeks, including the Easter recess, and that it may run up until May 28, 2020.

He warned them that there will be extensive media coverage of the trial and that they must remain impartial.

Justice White also said that the alleged offences occurred on the Carlingford peninsula, and involved events in Dundalk and "quite near" south Armagh.

Anyone with links to these areas, Mr Justice White said, should bring this to his attention and should not serve on the jury.

After midday a 15-person jury panel of nine women and six men were sworn in.

Justice White said that they should only focus on evidence given in court and not to go on social media or the internet to carry out research of the parties involved.

The trial will commence tomorrow morning.

