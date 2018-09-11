A 30-YEAR-OLD man has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court charged with the murder of a homeless man whose body was found in north Co. Dublin following a stabbing.

A 30-YEAR-OLD man has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court charged with the murder of a homeless man whose body was found in north Co. Dublin following a stabbing.

Man to go on trial charged with stabbing homeless man to death

The remains of Polish national Michal Kurek, 33, who sustained multiple stab wounds, were found by the side of a country road just outside Ballyboughal in north Co. Dublin on the morning of August 4 last year.

He was homeless at the time of his death and had spent time in Dublin city-centre and in the west of the city. He was from Dziewin in Poland but had been in Ireland since 2010.

He was formally identified two days after his body was discovered and investigating gardai had launched an appeal for information.

Polish national Sebastian Barczuk, 30, was charged with murdering Mr Kurek at an unknown location on August 3 last.

In April, he was remanded in custody and he faced his ninth hearing when he appeared again at Cloverhill District Court today, when he was served with a book of evidence by gardai.

Judge Victor Blake told him he was being returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

A date has not yet been set for his next hearing, however, it will be during the next term of the Central Criminal Court which commences in October.

At his first hearing on April 6, Garda Ross Rowan told the district court Mr Barczuk, who was of no fixed address, replied, “I’m innocent” after he was charged.

The district court cannot grant bail in murder cases.

Online Editors