A MAN will go on trial tomorrow charged with the murder of a mother of three in a Cork flat.

Man to go on trial charged with murder of mum-of-three Nicola Collins

Cathal O'Sullivan (44) will go on trial before the Central Criminal Court, sitting in Cork, for the murder of Nicola Collins (38).

Ms Collins, who was originally from Kerry, was discovered unresponsive in a Farranree flat in Cork in the early hours of March 27 2017.

She had sustained apparent head and neck injuries.

Ms Collins was pronounced dead at the scene before she could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

O'Sullivan, who is originally from Charleville in north Cork, was charged with Ms Collins murder before Cork District Court in August 2017.

In response to the charge, he told arresting officer Det Sergeant Kieran O'Sullivan he was "not guilty."

A jury for his murder trial will be sworn in tomorrow in Cork.

Two weeks has been set aside for the trial.

The body of Ms Collins, a native of St Brendans Park in Tralee, Co Kerry but who had been living at Clashduv Road in the Togher area of Cork over recent years, was found in an upstairs flat at Popham's Road, Farranree on Cork's northside.

The grim discovery was made at around 3am on March 27 after alarm had been raised by a local resident.

Ms Collins was found with serious injuries when the emergency services were called to the flat which was located over a local grocery store.

Paramedics were unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Garda investigation was upgraded to a murder probe following a post mortem examination at CUH by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Ms Collins is survived by her parents, Kay and Michael, her sister, Carly, and her children, Nick, Adam and Michael.

