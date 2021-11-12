Man to face trial for attempted murder over alleged stabbing and attempted robbery in Dublin city

A man has been charged with attempting to murder another man in a stabbing attack with scissors in Dublin’s north inner city.

Christopher Coakley (30) appeared in Dublin District Court today charged over the alleged assault and violent robbery attempt in January this year.

He is facing trial at the Central Criminal Court and the case was adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Coakley, with an address at Empress Place, Dublin 1, is charged with attempting to murder and rob a named man, intentionally or recklessly causing him serious harm, and producing silver scissors in the course of an assault.

The offences are all alleged to have taken place at Seville Place, Dublin 1, on January 28 this year.

Garda Conor Byrne of Store Street station told Judge Bryan Smyth he arrested the accused before the court sitting this morning and Mr Coakley made no reply to any of the charges after caution. He was handed copies of the charge sheets.

The DPP directed the case is to be sent for trial to the Central Criminal Court. There was also consent to the accused being sent forward on a signed plea of guilty if this should arise, Gda Byrne said.

Defence solicitor Roy O’Neill said given the nature of the attempted murder charge, he could not apply for bail in the district court so there was no application for bail at this stage.

Judge Smyth remanded the accused in custody to Cloverhill District Court on November 18.

Applying for free legal aid, Mr O’Neill said the accused had no assets. The judge granted this and said a statement of Mr Coakley’s financial means could be provided on the next date.

The accused, dressed in a black jacket, light grey tracksuit bottoms and black runners, was not required to address the court and has not yet entered pleas.

The charges are contrary to Common Law and the Non Fatal Offences Against the Persons and Firearms and Offensive Weapons Acts.