Man to face trial after victim almost lost an ear in alleged attack

A YOUNG man has been sent for trial over a serious assault on a man who lost most of an ear in an alleged attack in Dublin.

Jack Quirke (21) had a book of evidence served on him in connection with the violent assault two years ago on Mark Burke at a south inner city flats complex.

Judge Ann Ryan returned him for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Quirke, with an address at St Theresa's Gardens, Dublin 8, is charged with causing serious harm to Mr Burke at Whitefriar Gardens on August 1, 2018.

Mr Burke, who is in his 40s, was seriously injured in an attack by a number of men.

Most of one of his ears was severed and he was stabbed in his chest.

A state solicitor told the court the book of evidence was ready and the DPP consented to Mr Quirke being sent forward for trial to the present sittings of the circuit court on the single charge.

Judge Ryan gave the accused the formal notice that he had 14 days to show any alibi evidence he intends to rely on at trial.

The judge also ordered the prosecution to give the defence copies of the accused's garda interview video.

Following an application by defence solicitor Brian Keenan, Judge Ryan extended free legal aid to cover junior and senior counsel in the circuit court.

Mr Quirke was remanded on bail under existing terms. His case will come before the circuit court on December 9.

When Mr Quirke was first in court in August, the prosecuting garda said that when he arrested the accused, he had said: "Yeah, that's grand, yeah."

The officer said there was no objection to bail, subject to conditions.

Bail was granted at the time in Mr Quirke's own bond of €100, with no cash lodgement required.

Under conditions, he must have no contact with Mr Burke and stay out of Whitefriar Gardens and its environs.

Mr Quirke has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charge.

Herald