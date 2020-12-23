Man to appear in court over Michael Barr murder

A man is due to appear in court in Dublin later this morning charged with the murder of Michael Barr in the Sunset House pub in the north inner city during the escalation of the Hutch Kinahan feud more than four years ago.

The 36-year-old suspect is the fourth person to be charged in connection with the investigation.

Barr (35) was shot dead at the pub in Ballybough on April 25, 2016.

The latest arrest was made in the north of the city on Monday. The suspect was being questioned at the Bridewell Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act and was last night charged in relation to the murder.

He is due to appear before Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

It is understood the suspect had been abroad for some time before his arrest at a house in Dublin city on Monday.

Michael Barr was the seventh victim of the Hutch Kinahan feud and killed at a time of major tensions in the city.

Two other men have already been convicted of the murder of Barr and are serving life sentences in prison.

A third man was jailed for three years for assisting the Kinahan gang commit the murder.

