Man to appear in court in relation to murder of Amanda Carroll

Independent.ie

A man is due to appear in court this morning in connection with the murder of Amanda Carroll.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/man-to-appear-in-court-in-relation-to-murder-of-amanda-carroll-37448622.html

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/article37443745.ece/fcb7d/AUTOCROP/h342/2018-10-22_iri_45106865_I2.JPG